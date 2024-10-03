Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETV stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $13.98.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
