Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETV stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $13.98.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.