Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.68.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
