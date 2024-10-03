Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

