Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.
Educational Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- What is a Dividend King?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.