Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

