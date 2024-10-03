Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC Buys 6,269 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 367,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 69,653 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,925 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

