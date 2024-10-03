Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 18.1% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after purchasing an additional 555,638 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

