Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC Has $33.16 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 795,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 21.5% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $33,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

