Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE)

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

AVEE opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria.

