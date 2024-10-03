Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802,973 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
