Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tobam raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $74,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

