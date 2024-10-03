Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Boosted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

