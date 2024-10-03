Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY):

10/3/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $1,025.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,106.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $884.00 to $1,030.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,025.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $725.00.

8/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $855.00 to $884.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $885.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,636. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $523.63 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $897.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $846.22. The company has a market cap of $841.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,998,878,277.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

