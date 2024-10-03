Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sage Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $891.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $897.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.22. The company has a market cap of $846.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total transaction of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

