Elliot Noss Sells 1,700 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $33,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00.

Shares of Tucows stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in Tucows by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

