Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 20.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 8.5 %

EBS stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

