Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 1.5%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 57,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 192,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 4.97.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

