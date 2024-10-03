Emprise Bank Buys 36,343 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Emprise Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 1,207,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 161,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

