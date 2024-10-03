Emprise Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Emprise Bank lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $372,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $711.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $673.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

