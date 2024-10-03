Emprise Bank Has $1.17 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Emprise Bank lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,604,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.32.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $243.35 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

