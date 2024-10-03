Emprise Bank Has $298,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Emprise Bank lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,237 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.