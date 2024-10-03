Emprise Bank Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Emprise Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after buying an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $257,721,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

SBUX opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

