Emprise Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Emprise Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 199.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,895,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,067,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

