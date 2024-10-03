Emprise Bank Purchases 18,578 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Emprise Bank increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emprise Bank owned 0.12% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 292,475 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,619,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,641,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,206,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $71.31.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

