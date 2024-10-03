Emprise Bank Purchases Shares of 2,330 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE OKE opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKE

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.