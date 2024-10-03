Emprise Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Emprise Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

WMT opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $647.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

