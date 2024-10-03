Emprise Bank Sells 309 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emprise Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $277.01 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

