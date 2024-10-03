Emprise Bank Sells 617 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Emprise Bank decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,687.7% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PM opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.