Emprise Bank Sells 690 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Emprise Bank cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

