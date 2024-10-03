Emprise Bank Sells 963 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Emprise Bank cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PG opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

