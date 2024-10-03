Emprise Bank Takes $223,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,508 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $147.76 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.73. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

