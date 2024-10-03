Emprise Bank Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Emprise Bank decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in RTX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 126.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $125.53.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

