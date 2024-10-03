EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC) Insider Jonathan Robinson Buys 25,000 Shares

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Robinson bought 25,000 shares of EMV Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,388.98).

EMV Capital Stock Performance

EMVC opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.73) on Thursday. EMV Capital plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.70 ($0.73).

About EMV Capital

EMV Capital plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, growth capital, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, life science, technology, transformative biomedical, deep tech, semiconductors, industrials, robotics, AI and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors.

