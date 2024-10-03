EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC) Insider Jonathan Robinson Buys 25,000 Shares

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Robinson bought 25,000 shares of EMV Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,388.98).
EMV Capital Stock Performance
EMVC opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.73) on Thursday. EMV Capital plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.70 ($0.73).
About EMV Capital
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EMV Capital
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for EMV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.