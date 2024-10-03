EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole Buys 200,000 Shares

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) Director David M. Cole bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00.

Shares of EMX traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,815. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.07 million, a PE ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.22 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.0099631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

