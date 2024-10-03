Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

