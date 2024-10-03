Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.48

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 10467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $800.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Enerflex by 117.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enerflex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

