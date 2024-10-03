Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Down 8%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 836 ($11.18) and last traded at GBX 836 ($11.18). Approximately 471,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 660,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 909 ($12.16).
Energean Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 938.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,029.40.
Energean Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Energean’s payout ratio is 8,035.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
