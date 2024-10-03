Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENR. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 774,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,249. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 307.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

