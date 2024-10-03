EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ENS opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in EnerSys by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $4,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

