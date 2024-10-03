ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 238,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 296,124 shares.The stock last traded at $31.06 and had previously closed at $31.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

ENI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

