Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 526 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,486.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,996.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00.

Shares of ELVN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,300. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $27.67.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

