Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday. The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.35. 1,920,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,414,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Enovix Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enovix by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 141,421 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Enovix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix



Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

