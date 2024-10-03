Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Trimmed by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

