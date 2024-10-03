Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ENSV opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.08. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.
