Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.08. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.