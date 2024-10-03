Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ESGR opened at $319.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
