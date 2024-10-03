Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $319.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 87.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enstar Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Enstar Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 759.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

