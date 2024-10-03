Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,783,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

