Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,431 Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $402,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 119,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCMT stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

