Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,202 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth $1,132,000.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

DGT stock opened at $137.44 on Thursday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.