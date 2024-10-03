Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,563 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.