Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,639 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

