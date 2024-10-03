Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,847 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of J&J Snack Foods worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $170.67 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $176.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.62.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $125,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

